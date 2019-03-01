Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi firefighters had their hands full over new years with investigating fireworks complaints.

According to Chief Robert Rocha, Corpus Christi continues to be a place where fireworks violations are sky high. There were a total of 18 calls that were related to fireworks, eight smoke investigations, and two severe medical calls.

One of the calls Rocha received was for a woman who was hit with a bullet.

Rocha had some debris on fire, brush fires and one flare-type firework land on a roof but firefighters were able to put them out before it did any damage.

Rocha continues to stress that popping fireworks within city limits is illegal and dangerous.

"One gentleman was injured while trying to assemble some fireworks on his own and suffered severe injury. Was transported to the hospital by Corpus Christi medics," Rocha said.

According to Rocha, many injuries that occur during the new year are from burns related to fireworks.

Fireworks cannot only injure you, but those around you and they can put nearby structures at risk.

Rocha is thankful that there were no structure fires.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII