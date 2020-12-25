Firefighters quickly put out house fire near Staples and Louisiana

Police say the homeowner was not in town and firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews quickly put out a house fire near the Del Mar College area.

The fire broke out just after 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 24 near staples and Louisiana.

When crews arrived to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the home.

Police say the homeowner was not in town and firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly. It is unknown what caused the fire.

