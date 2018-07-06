It was quick action from two brave men in February who saved the life of a senior woman trapped inside a burning home.

On Wednesday the two Corpus Christi firefighters received a special award.

Tony Perez and Michael Macias were some of the first to arrive on the scene and immediately sprung into action. Not wearing protective gear the two didn't think twice about entering the burning home to rescue the woman locked inside.

"This award means a lot to me especially considering this is hardly given out to by the department, from actions that we took that day," firefighter Michael Macias said.

It was 7:55 a.m. Feb. 22, 10 minutes before the firefighter's shift was about to end when Battalion Chief Tony Perez and Macias have dispatched the emergency call of a house fire on Victory Drive where a senior woman was locked inside.

Not waiting for crews in full gear and without any protective equipment the two kicked open a side door, braved the smoke, found the woman and brought her out to safety in less than 3 minutes.

"All the training that we do and all the things we do put it to use, it's just a great feeling," Perez said. "People realize we do this job, it is our profession that we choose to do, but at the same time there's special things that happen, certain incidents that happen you go above and beyond that day on that call and it's nice the department acknowledged us for that.">

The 86-year old woman was unconscious when they found her and rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"It's something that you don't take lightly; people die in house fires every day, firefighters die every day. This is something that I'll cherish forever," Perez said. 'What I love about this job is that at any moment any shift you never know, it's very possible on that day that you might be called upon to do something great, being able to do that is just an honor."

Knowing the risks, they were taking; the two were honored by Fire Chief Robert Rocha for their incredible heroic actions -- an honor they will always remember.

"We do this job every day, not expecting anything like this, we do this job because we love this job, but for the department to take the time out to acknowledge our actions that day the life-saving award means the world to us," Perez said.

According to the fire department, the woman's dog, unfortunately, didn't make it out of the fire but Perez and Macias said the 86-year-old is now doing great after recovering in the hospital.

