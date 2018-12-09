Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Three people stranded due to flooding at Lake Findley in Jim Wells County were rescued Wednesday by the Alice Fire Department.

The people were stuck in the park after a low-water crossing rose.

According to the Alice-Echo News, the creek bed is usually dry, but with recent rains the creek has filled with water and is now flowing. The stranded motorists had crossed into Lake Findley earlier when the water was low but were not able to get back with the rising water.

Firefighters used water rescue technicians in vehicles to rescue the people, and everyone was okay.

