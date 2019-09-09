CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Corpus Christi's southside saw a lot of smoke in the area Monday afternoon after a fire broke out at an apartment complex off Saratoga Boulevard.

The fire broke out just before 2 p.m. Monday at the Summit Apartments. Firefighters said though the did not see flames at first, they did see heavy smoke pouring out of both ends of the attic of one of the apartment units. Neighbors living in the area said they could see the smoke for miles.

"We knew we had a pretty substantial attic fire at that point, so I upgraded it to a second alarm to get more resources here to help us out, because of the heat and the size of fire in the entire attic space," said Battalion Chief David Saenz of the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the flames to the attic, but the Red Cross will be helping families living in eight of the affected units to find a new place to stay for the time being.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

