Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — A fire sparked up at a home on Melbourne Drive near Norton early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded just after 3 a.m. The home was reportedly vacant and fire officials say the fire began with some construction materials in the back yard.

The flames then spread to the fence and then to the home.

The Corpus Christi fire department was able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes. No one was hurt.

