CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to an apartment complex early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a van on fire.

It was shortly after 4 a.m. when Firefighters arrived at the Candlewood Apartments and found the van engulfed in flames. The flames were so hot they damaged a nearby vehicle as well.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within minutes and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

