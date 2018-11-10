Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi and Nueces county firefighters were able to save a home in Flour Bluff from catching fire Wednesday night.

That blaze started just after 8 at a home on Orion Drive near Waldron Road when the homeowner's SUV caught fire. Firefighters say the man had been working on installing a stereo when the engine compartment burst into flames.

Neighbors say they called 9-1-1 when they smelled a strong burning odor. The man, who was inside the home at the time, didn't know his SUV was on fire.

Fortunately no one was injured.

