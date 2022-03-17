Firefighters tackle brushfire east of Riviera

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters in Kleberg County are battling a brush fire just east of Riviera, Texas.
Fire danger has remained high around the Coastal Bend. In the past few days a number of huge brush fires have caused area departments to keep on their toes.
A helicopter is using water from Mittag Lake in Kleberg County to extinguish the flames.
This is a developing story. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
