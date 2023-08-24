Firefighters unite to support cancer awareness with annual CARE Campaign

The event kicks off Friday morning at 8 a.m.

Retired and active firefighters gathered at the firefighter union hall on Ayers Street preparing t-shirts for this years' CARE Campaign.

This is the 15th year of the campaign, which raises money for cancer awareness organizations as well as firefighters who are battling cancer.

3NEWS spoke with active firefighter Jose Gonzalez who loves seeing their shirts reach the community.

"It's a great feeling being able to reach out to the community and even shirts that we've sold maybe 10 years ago are still being out there worn by the public," he said.