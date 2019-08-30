FALFURRIAS, Texas — High winds and dry conditions created a significant brush fire threat around rural South Texas. Drought conditions exist Thursday night in 13 surrounding counties.

The Falfurrias Fire Department and Texas Forestry Service are trying to contain flames of nearly 200-acres near the City of Falfurrias.

The fire reportedly sprang up late Thursday afternoon in the brushland near County Road 101 just south of Falfurrias.

Crews with the Texas Forestry Service brought in a unique airplane to perform a drop to try to get the upper hand on the blaze. The planes use a special kind of foam that smother large portions of the fire.

"Departments from all the way to Rio Grande Valley, and NuecesCounty here on the fire assisting us," said Ruben Martinez, Fire Chief of the Falfurrias Fire Department. "We're set to stay here as long as we need too. to take care of the fire but at this point it doesn't look like it's going to be tonight."

Crews tell 3News the fire is only a little over 5-percent contained and they will be out all night trying to keep the flames from reaching any structures.

