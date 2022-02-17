Firefighters work to contain fire at Sutherlands in Beeville

Investigators believe the fire started at a tire shop before spreading.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Firefighters were called to control a fire behind the Sutherlands building on North Saint Mary's Street in Beeville.

Investigators believe the fire started at a tire shop before spreading. Crews are working to contain the flames before they spread to other nearby stores.

This is a developing story, 3News will keep you updated as more information presents itself.

