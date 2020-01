CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fully engulfed Friday evening.

The scene near the intersection of Swantner and Louisiana 6:30 p.m. this evening was a scary one.

Crews on the scene say the driver was on his way to the auto shop to make repairs for a leak in the transmission when the vehicle began to smoke and the driver pulled over.

That's when the flames broke out under the hood, but fortunately no one was injured.