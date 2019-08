CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of McDonald Street just before 9 p.m. Friday after reports of a fire.

Firefighters are at the scene and are currently putting out hotspots.

A trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Three adults and two children were able to escape the fire and expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire was from cooking grease.

