Houston’s legendary Firehouse Saloon destroyed in overnight fire

It closed during last year's COVID-19 stay-at-home order and never reopened. What's left of the venue now appears to be a total loss.

HOUSTON — The building that was once home to the legendary honky-tonk The Firehouse Saloon caught fire and burned early Thursday.

It appeared to be a total loss.

Houston firefighters were called to the scene along the Southwest Freeway, not far from the Galleria area, before 2 a.m.

Huge flames were shooting from the building, which had been in operation for nearly three decades before its closure due to COVID-19 in early 2020. Its owners announced last November that it would not reopen.

The cause of Thursday's fire is under investigation.

Investigators say there was no electrical or gas service to the property at the time, KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz reported.

The saloon’s website says it got its name because it was “always owned by firemen.”

“The décor makes the place look like it hasn’t been touched since cowboys roamed the Old West. The floor is wooden, cowboy boots hang from the ceiling and there are picnic tables throughout the place for people to sit. That being said, it’s the stage and dance floor that truly bring people to the Firehouse Saloon.”

The Houston landmark has hosted big performers throughout the years, including Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Randy Rogers and Billy Bob Thornton, according to its website.

In a statement at the time of its closure, the owner said The Firehouse property would be redeveloped. Owner Tom Imber told The Houston Chronicle at the time that he would move the saloon somewhere else, possibly in Montgomery County.