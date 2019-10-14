PORTLAND, Texas — The Portland Fire Department received a significant donation Monday for their selfless work.

Portland firefighters were presented a grant of over $18,000 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to receive eight new sets of bunker gear. The bunker gear helps protect firefighters from not just the heat but some of the dangerous chemicals and byproducts from the fires they're called out to.

Before the new gear, firefighters would have to continue to wear the same equipment for the remainder of the shift before being able to clean it.

After a fire, firefighters now can get into a clean new set of gear while their gear is being decontaminated, which will reduce the risk of coming into contact with cancer-causing agents.

"It is a blessing to receive a grant from Firehouse Foundation. To know that the guys are going to be protected for a long career. Not have to worry about some of the cancers that take firefighters every day," Chief Jeff Morris said.

"They're there to help us. So we want to be there to help them also," said David Barganski, Firehouse Subs franchise owner.

Firehouse Subs was founded by firefighters and is known for giving back to its local fire and police services. October is known as National Public Safety Month, and for Firehouse Subs, it is a great way to give back.

