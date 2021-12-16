Firehouse Subs collecting donations for tornado outbreak victims

Firehouse Subs guests can donate within their local restaurant or online.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking for a way to help those suffering from the aftermath of the tornado outbreak, the local Firehouse Subs restaurants are taking donations.

Starting today through December 26, all Firehouse Subs restaurants – including the 2 locations right here in Corpus Christi and Portland – are raising money to help victims of the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois.



Firehouse Subs guests can donate within their local restaurant or online by clicking here.



Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a $25,000 donation by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the American Red Cross following the disaster. All funds collected over the next 11 days will benefit the Foundation’s disaster relief fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.

To date, the Foundation has donated $65 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, with over $3.9 million granted in just Texas alone.

