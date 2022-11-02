Fires in the Coastal Bend keep local emergency crews busy

Local fire crews have been busy with several grass fires in the area. This comes at the same time that many counties are going under burn ban.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several grass and brush fires have kept local agencies in the Coastal Bend busy over the last week.

In Woodboro, crews responded to a fire that quickly got out of control. Although there is no present danger to the public, it is expected to smolder for the next day or two.

In San Patricio county, crews battled a fire off of FM 666.

Firefighters across the area have been tirelessly working a number of grassland and brush fires over the last few days, and Thursday was no different.

The Texas A&M Forest Service encourages everyone to be diligent with any outdoor activity that can cause a spark.

That's why it's always a good idea to check and see if there are any burn bans or restrictions in place before burning trash or taking part in a controlled burn.

Below is a map of counties under a burn ban:

They include Bee County, Brooks County, and Jim Hogg County. Kleberg county is expected to enact one this weekend.

Nueces and Kenedy Counties are currently not under a ban.

