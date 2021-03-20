Over a dozen fires have burned across the Coastal Bend this week, claiming several houses and vehicles

This year's fire season could be different, and even more active.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Melissa Huffman with the Corpus Christi branch of the National Weather Service said every year, the Coastal Bend sees a fire season during February and March.

"Most of the Coastal Bend is experiencing moderate to severe drought right now," said Huffman. "But there are portions, especially as you go farther down south down into Brooks County, where they're even experiencing extreme drought."

"Because we're coming out of this prolonged freezing period and we saw so many areas go below freezing, that's what's contributing to this increased burning potential," Huffman said.

Just like every other season, Huffman said this, too, shall pass.

"We typically do transition out of our fire season in April and May," said Huffman.

In the meantime, experts are asking the community to be very mindful of the dry conditions we're going through.

Officials are advising not to let chains hang low on your vehicle where they can spark a fire. Also, do not throw cigarette buds out of the window and try not to leave your car running in tall grass.

