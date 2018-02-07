If a resident wants to stock up on fireworks for the 4th of July Monday will be a good time before the lines get too long.

Setting off any fireworks in the city is illegal.

According to workers at fireworks stands, sales have been pretty slow, but they expect them to pick up as we get closer to the holiday.

One of the most significant questions firework stands are answering this year is whether or not transporting fireworks within city limits is allowed.

"You can have them with you in the city limits, its ok to transport them through the city limits. It's not ok to discharge them in the city limits. So that's what we say. You can have the beer in your car, but you can't drink it so you can have fireworks in your car but you can't use them in city limits," Theresa Sanborn said.

Firework stands expect a rush of sales Tuesday as more people stock up for Wednesday.

With the burn ban lifted in Nueces County, aerial fireworks are allowed as long as you stay outside the city limits.

