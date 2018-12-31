Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and their families need to be aware that New Year's Eve celebrations can cause problems for some.

Early in 2018, a veterans support group started an "Explosion of Kindness" sign campaign for members of the military to place on their front lawns. The campaign aims to make neighbors aware that fireworks can do more than scare some people. For veterans that have been in combat environments, when they hear fireworks they can experience a fight-or-flight response.

According to Nueces County Veterans Services Director Martin Longoria, PTSD can be a real issue when your neighbors begin shooting off fireworks.

"I usually will put earplugs in my ears to kind of avoid that popping sound. It's a difficult time," Longoria said. "Some men are, you know, some of us get a little spooked more than others. However, as time has gone by you kind of learn how to deal with it. However, then again it's all on an individual basis."

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, more than a quarter-million men and women have PTSD from serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Veterans who need help can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

