First Blue Angels jet arrives in Kingsville for Wings Over South Texas

Texas A&M University-Kingsville athletic director Stephen Roach was selected to join them in the air for a special flight on Thursday.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A man from Texas A&M University-Kingsville is getting ready to take flight.

The first of the Blue Angels arrived at NAS Kingsville Wednesday morning. They will perform at Wings Over South Texas, the annual air show taking place this weekend. TAMU-Kingsville athletic director Stephen Roach was selected to join them in the air for a special flight tomorrow.

“I felt like this is one of those opportunities that very few people get so I have a lot of gratitude," Roach said. "I’m excited. Obviously, I’m nervous because I know the impact up there is going to be, but I can’t wait.”

This will be Roach's first time in the cockpit of a F/A-18 Super Hornet. His pilot will be Lt. Griffin Stangel, who said he has been ready for anything over the course of his 10 year career.

“Flying jets, it’s a fast-paced environment so you’ve got to be able to adapt and react," Stangel said. "You know, stuff changes airborne so frequently that you just become flexible and can kind of go with any scenario that’s thrown at you."

Cpt. Thomas Korsmo, the commanding officer of NAS Kingsville, is excited for the public to see what these pilots do day-to-day when they come this weekend.

"We train pilots every day," Korsmo said. "And so we get very used to it but it’s a great opportunity for the public to come on board the Naval Air Station, to see these very talented young men and women.”

Roach will take to the skies with Lt. Stangel Thursday morning. He took part in a safety debriefing Wednesday and is calming his nerves knowing he is with some of the best pilots out there.

“I mean, when you hear about the Blue Angels you think about the best of the best," Roach said. "And to have them come to Kingsville and put on a display like this is fantastic. And to actually have an opportunity to get inside one of these jets and fly with these guys."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.