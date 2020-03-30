JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez, Jr. and the Jim Wells County Office of Emergency Management has announced they received notice of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in their county.

According to Jim Wells County officials, the individual is a female between the age of 20 to 25.

"County Officials, the JWC Sheriffs Department, area city officials, and remaining county authorities are all working together to be sure this case stays isolated and remains quarantined by adhering to all federal privacy laws, protecting this individual," stated a press release on the Jim Wells County Emergency Management Facebook page.

