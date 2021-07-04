x
First come, first served Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic happening at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds

The first 1,000 people to show up can receive the one-dose shot.
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver. Volunteers worked with nurses and physicians from National Jewish to administer 2,500 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires a single shot instead of two like the other vaccines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been waiting for the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, today is your chance to receive one.

The Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District will give out 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning at 9 a.m., while supplies last, during a walk-thru clinic at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown, Texas.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose vaccination.

Pre-registration is not required for this vaccination clinic and drop-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District, at 361-826-7200 (select option 2).

