First come, first served Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic happening at Richard Borchard Fairgrounds

The first 1,000 people to show up can receive the one-dose shot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been waiting for the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, today is your chance to receive one.

The Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District will give out 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines beginning at 9 a.m., while supplies last, during a walk-thru clinic at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown, Texas.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires a single dose vaccination.

Pre-registration is not required for this vaccination clinic and drop-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District, at 361-826-7200 (select option 2).