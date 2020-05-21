CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are finding that people who have recovered from COVID-19 can provide a very valuable contribution to the treatment of those who are still fighting it.

Plasma donation antibodies from recovered patients are being used to boost immune responses in patients with active symptoms.

Debra Gunn has had a unique experience after receiving a treatment that potentially saved her life after becoming ill with COVID-19. She said she was shocked to learn she had the virus because her initial symptoms were mild and didn't line up with the standard signs like coughing and shortness of breath.

"I was, as far as I know, the first person in C.C., lucky enough to get fresh frozen plasma from other patients," Gunn said. "A week before I ended up in the hospital, I had some shoulder stiffness, stiff neck, and I thought it was just because I'd been doing stuff around the house. I didn't put it together."

Very soon, she suffered from a serious stomach bug with symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea and extreme dehydration.

"When my daughter came to visit, my son was here also, they both agreed I needed to go to the E.R. and of course I wanted to argue with them," Gunn said.

She was taken to Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctor's Regional. Her first coronavirus test came back negative, but a scan of her chest revealed something alarming.

Debra was then tested again and this time she received a positive result; she was immediately put on a schedule of treatment. Several medications later, as well as the donor plasma to boost her antibody response, she spent a week in the hospital and soon got to go home.

"I'm just grateful my kids didn't let me stay home, because I would probably have gotten much sicker if I would've," Gunn said.

