First COVID-19 death in U.S. announced one year ago today. Since then, more than 500,000 have died.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marks one year since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the first COVID-19 death in the United States.

Since then, more than 513,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, CDC statistics say.

At the time of the first death, there were 22 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States.

Despite lockdowns and mask orders over the last year, the virus continues to take a toll on our everyday lives. Schools have not fully reopened and there are still restrictions on dining and public gatherings.

Vaccines for the virus have become more widespread with the hopes to reach herd immunity in the U.S.

So far in Corpus Christi, there have been over 37,000 reported COVID-19 cases in the last year and 714 people have died with the virus.

The CDC continues to recommend everyone wear a mask and social distance to slow the spread of the virus.

