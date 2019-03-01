Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Imagine being at a job and doing almost the same thing for nearly forty years.

New District Judge Carlos Valdez reflected on his past duties in Nueces County.

"It's completely different ah very very different than what I've been doing for the last 39 years," Valdez said.

Valdez has been a city attorney, a county attorney and a district attorney.

"I've been an advocate, a lawyer, fighting, arguing for some cause for some client and now I'm on this side of the bench which is completely different," Valdez said.

Valdez has come up with an analogy.

"It's like being a quarterback for 39 years on a team. Playing on the super bowl all the time. Also, then going to being the ref where you're not involved in the action, you're calling the shots and refereeing the event. It takes a different frame of mind," Valdez said.

For Valdez's first day of work for he signed orders and setting up his chambers.

"As a judge, you can't' do that. You can't comment on cases. Remain impartial. There shouldn't be any indication of impartiality on the part of the judge you really can't comment on anything," Valdez said.

While Valdez is ready to make tough decisions, dispense justice and follow the judicial process, what may be toughest of all will be embracing his new title.

"I was standing here facing the wall doing something. Also, someone walks to the door and says judge, and I don't react. Also, then they say judge, and I don't react, and they say judge, so I turn around and oh, you're talking to me," Valdez said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2019 KIII