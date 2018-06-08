CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Students at Bishop Garriga Middle School were welcomed back Monday morning for the first day of school with open arms and a celebration by the school's cheer squad.

The private school uses gospel teachings and Catholic doctrine as part of their lesson plan. Monday was also the first day of school for students at St. John Paul II High School and every other Catholic private school in the Coastal Bend.

Classes for students in the Corpus Christi Independent School District begin Monday, Aug. 27.

