Students at the School of Science and Technology in Corpus Christi got back in the classroom on Monday for the 2018-19 school year.

It's the first year the campus is transitioning to include pre-school students through 5th graders. Before, the school included kindergarten through 12th grade on one campus.

"Well, we have some new classrooms opening up this year, so all of our sections have increased as well so I think they are going to be excited about seeing more of an elementary atmosphere versus seeing some of the big kids walk the halls," Principal Annabelle Mendilla said.

The charter school accepts students based on a lottery system.

