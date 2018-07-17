Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The school year officially kicked off Tuesday for the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District with students ready to take on the academic year.

Doors at Tuloso-Midway Primary School opened early Tuesday morning with faculty and staff getting a head to start to welcome the wave of eager students. Many parents made the walk to class with their children, making sure they were prepared to hit the books.

According to Principal Alejandra Quintanilla, they are ready to help students succeed through the use of community partnerships.

"It's important to have the partnerships of our community, our parents and our schools so that all of us together will help our children be successful. We're going to help them every step of the way," Quintanilla said.

Tuloso-Midway ISD holds classes year round but the students still get to enjoy a full month of summer vacation before returning to class.

