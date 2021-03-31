First-dose vaccine clinic to be held at TAMUCC Thursday

The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday in the Sand Dollar parking lot near the Performing Arts Center at TAMUCC.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Thursday morning on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, according to Nueces County officials.

1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed to those ages 16 and older. No health condition or comorbidity is required to be eligible.

500 doses will be administered to TAMUCC faculty and staff who pre-register. The remaining 500 doses will be given on a first-come first-served basis with on-site registration.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday in the Sand Dollar parking lot near the Performing Arts Center at TAMUCC.

