First Edition: 3 things to know this morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18 and here are three stories we have been working on to get your day started.

'Critically missing' child found with mother in Mexico

The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law agencies have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II.

Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.

Rebecca Buskirk will be expedited for prosecution, while Edwin will be reunited with family members, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals.

On Dec. 15 a Nueces County judge awarded custody of Edwin to his biological father. Rebecca was supposed to return Edwin to his father the next day and never showed, the statement said.

Corpus Christi police were able to secure an arrest warrant for Rebecca Buskirk on Dec. 29 for interfering with child custody. That's when CCPD asked the U.S. Marshals to help find little Edwin.

10 a.m. mud bridge update

City Manager Peter Zanoni will give an update on the state of repairs to the mud bridge on Yorktown this morning at 10 a.m.

TxDOT has agreed to move up reconstruction of the Yorktown mud bridge to 2025, a year earlier than previously planned.

Monday marked the beginning of the second phase of the Yorktown mud bridge repairs. This part of the project includes addressing the 22 pilings on the underside of the bridge.

Phase one was repairing the embankments along the bridge's east and west sides.

Phase two is expected to last 70 working days.

Corpus Christi elementary school closing

The Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced that students who currently attend David Crockett Elementary will have a new home beginning in August.

On Friday, staff and families connected to Crockett Elementary found out that when the new school years begins, they will be attending Rose Shaw Elementary.

The Crockett campus has served the community for more than 50 years, and CCISD now says it is “nearing the end of its useful life.”