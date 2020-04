CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school seniors are not the only ones missing out on end-of-school year celebrations. Many kindergartners throughout the Coastal Bend are also finishing their year without a special graduation ceremony.

That's why 3News First Edition decided to pay special tribute to kindergartners on Tuesday, National Kindergarten Day!

Check them out below:

