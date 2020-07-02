CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is National Wear Red Day, raising awareness for heart disease in women.

This is part of the American Heart Association's 'Go Red' for women's movement.

The point is to draw attention to the number one killer of women in America.

Today is your chance to wear red to work, to school, or when you head out for dinner tonight.

Here are some key stats to keep in mind.

Cardiovascular disease kills nearly one in three women every year.

One woman dies every 80-seconds with 80-percent of cardiovascular diseases being preventable.

More than one in three women are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Here is what you can do besides wearing red today -- reach out to our American Heart Association at (361) 445-3190 and visit GoRedForWomen.org.

