CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus has had a big impact on education -- not just for kids but for those in college as well.

3News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live with details on ways Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is navigating the crisis.

If you have questions for TAMUCC, you can email IslanderHelp@tamucc.edu.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: