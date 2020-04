CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some South Texas counties are requiring that residents wear face coverings in public, but face masks can be in short supply these days.

But worry not! 3News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live on First Edition Wednesday with some tips on how you can make your own!

Not a fan of needle and thread? Then check out the video below:

