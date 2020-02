CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hoodie Hoo Day is one of 3News Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey's favorite days!

Here's how it works: At noon, go outside and wave your hands in the air while chanting "Hoodie Hoo!"

The goal of the day is to chase away the winter weather! 3News First Edition got a head start.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: