CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Social media is great for staying up to date on the latest news, weather and gossip; but what you post can haunt you later -- especially when you're looking for work.

"With technology growing and always developing I think we should be aware of what's going on and what we can do to promote our image in any way possible," Incarnate Word High School senior Alexandria Beltran said.

The digital generation is more connected and plugged in than we could have ever imagined, and there are ways to make social media work in positive ways, especially when looking toward the future.

"Anything that could showcase how positive students are, I think could be a wonderful addition to our initiatives already," said Sherilyn Calhous, a counselor at Incarnate Word High School.

"This would make them more accessible to colleges looking for more well-rounded students," Incarnate Word Counselor Hilda Cantu said.

An upcoming event is designed to show young people how to use the professional networking site LinkedIn in their educational and career planning.

