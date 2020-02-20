CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Barefoot Mardi Gras festival and parade kicks off this weekend!
3News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live from the Waves Resort with more on what you can expect.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Barefoot Mardi Gras festival and parade kicks off this weekend!
3News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live from the Waves Resort with more on what you can expect.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: