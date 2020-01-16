KINGSVILLE, Texas — The quilt has long been a canvas on which anyone can express themselves, their culture or a cause, simply by knitting.
Jonathan Plant with the Conner Museum in Kingsville joined 3News First Edition Thursday to reshape the way you think about quilts.
