CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this time around the house lately, you might find yourself spending a lot more of it in the kitchen trying out new recipes. It's a good way to help keep yourself occupied during this pandemic.

3News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live with some simple recipes you can try that require minimal groceries.

Check out the following links for recipes:

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: