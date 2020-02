CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready to get serenaded this weekend at the Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival!

3News Reporter Marissa Cummings went Live in studios with the details.

The Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival runs from 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4-11 p.m. Sunday. Locations are as follows:

Friday - Texas Surf Museum, 309 N. Water Street

Saturday - House of Rock, 511 Starr Street

Sunday - Executive Surf Club, 306 N. Chaparral Street

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: