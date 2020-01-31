CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sitting through endless meals with a child who only wants to eat nuggets and nothing else? It can drive any parent crazy with worry and frustration.

3News Reporter Nora Perez got in touch with a dietician with tips on how you can get your picky eater to eat healthy.

"A lot of parents, their kids were doing really good when they started eating solids as babies, eating everything," said Christine Powell, a clinical dietician with Driscoll Children's Hospital. "All of a sudden their kids are super picky around the toddler age."

Powell says picky eating is a stage many kids go through, and in most cases it's not a big deal.

"In general, I see it phase out around ages six, seven or so," Powell said. "You just have to kind of manage it the best way you can."

Be sure to model good eating habits.

"Don't expect your kids to eat a really healthy meal if you're eating pizza," Powell said.

Give a variety of items at every meal, and if they reject certain things, try again.

"It can take up to 10 tries, research shows, for a kid to be accepting of a new food," Powell said.

And when out at restaurants, once they're past the toddler stage, skip the kids' menu.

"Don't only give them kids' meals and then expect them to come around and have very varied palates when they get older," Powell said.

Let kids have a definite say in what they eat.

"As a parent, you are in charge of when the child eats and what is offered," Powell said. "The kids need to have some autonomy. They are allowed to decide what they eat off the plate and how much."

Another tip is to serve "deconstructed" meals -- things like a taco salad with all the ingredients served separately -- and let your kids pick and choose what they want to eat. Above all, don't make a fuss over it. Once they see they aren't getting a rise out of you, they'll relax and start eating again.

As for when to worry, Powell said if the behavior continues into the pre-teen years, there could be something else going on. That's when you should speak to your pediatrician.

