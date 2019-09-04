CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A one of a kind fishing tournament is coming to Corpus Christi and on Tuesday, the American Bank Center announced what to expect from the first ever "Coastal Bender."

The Coastal Bender will take place along Shoreline Boulevard with several activities for crowds to enjoy including a boat show, expo center, and a concert along the bay.

Country singer and Corpus Christi native Roger Creager teamed up with the American Bank Center to bring the four-day tournament to life. Creager hopes the Coastal Bender will be a big draw for many to come and experience what makes our city unique.

"It becomes pretty obvious, pretty quickly, what Corpus Christi has to offer and why this tournament should be held here, and why people are going to once again fall head over heels in love with Corpus Christi," Creager said.

The first ever Coastal Bender will kick off August 2.