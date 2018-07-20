Corpus Christi (kIII news) — The Corpus Christi Army Depot held a special change of command ceremony Friday morning celebrating a new chapter.

Col. Allan Lanceta ended his 27-year career with the military surrounded by family, friends, and peers. Lanceta served in Corpus Christi for two years and passed on his duties to Col. Gail Atkins.

Before assuming command, Atkins served at the Pentagon as the force support division chief. Atkins explained that it's essential to understand the role CCAD plays in keeping the country safe.

"We have a dedicated workforce here that does more than engaging the city. What they produce every single day is felt worldwide. It keeps us secure, so there is no other place like CCAD," Atkins said.

Atkins is the first woman to take command of the Corpus Christi Army Depot.

