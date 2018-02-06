The Art Walk is a tradition that has taken over downtown for more than four years every first Friday of the month and continued to grow.

Vendors and local artists set up along Chaparral Street downtown with everything from homemade pottery to clothes for sale.

Local artist said the downtown attraction is about more than just setting up to sell, it's about getting the community to come together and show off Corpus Christi.

"Art walk is more than growing; I think it's evolving. Growth in numbers, evolving is culture. So for Corpus Christi to have thriving, exactly thriving; there's more live music. As things happen in Corpus, the artwork incorporates them here," Harley Matthews said.

If you missed Friday's art walk, you could catch it again Friday, July 6.

