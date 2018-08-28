Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi's first hearing Tuesday on a proposed 1.5-cent per $100 valuation tax increase in Nueces County did not get much public response.

The hearing comes at a time when the county is facing a serious deficit that could cause the county's bond rating to go down. Commissioners will have to make some serious decisions to make sure that doesn't happen.

The proposed tax hike could come next year, but the only people at Tuesday's hearing to comment where the two candidates running for Nueces County Judge.

"We still, your honor, have people who are rebuilding their lives here in this county. We need to be cognizant of that," Candidate Mike Pusley said.

"Families have not been able to move back into their homes," Candidate Barbara Canales said. "Families are struggling to restore their businesses. This is an extra hit."

With the county's coffers below the standard fund balance of 25-percent, the court is looking at refinancing its bonds in an effort to save money on the debt payments; but even with that, County Judge Loyd Neal said there is no way around it -- a tax increase is needed.

"We're very cognizant what a tax increase means to any taxpayer in Nueces County," Neal said. "However, when you look at the amount of taxes that are paid by the citizens, only about 11-percent of the total taxes paid in Nueces County are paid for the county. Now there's another four-percent for the hospital district."

Neal said the one-and-a-half cent proposed hike is the maximum threshold. The actual increase could be less than that when the final vote is taken.

The next public hearing is set for 10 a.m. Monday at commissioners court. The court will then vote on the budget on Sept. 12.

