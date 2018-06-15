The Padre Island National Seashore prepared Friday morning for the season's first public release of Kemp's Ridley sea turtles. The hatchlings were released around 6:45 a.m.

If you missed Friday's release, there is a chance to see the second release on Saturday at the same time.

Park rangers advise those wanting to attend the release to call the hatchling hotline at 361-949-7163 to confirm the event before you head out.

