The Padre Island National Seashore is getting ready to host their first public Kemp's Ridley sea turtle release on Friday morning.

The hatchlings will be released around 6:45 a.m. Friday. However, park rangers want to make sure you remember to call the Hatchling Hotline at 361-949-7163 to make sure the turtles are ready to be released as scheduled.

