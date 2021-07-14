'First of its kind' Homeless Services Resource Fair being hosted by City of Corpus Christi, Mother Theresa Shelter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those in Corpus Christi who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless will be able to find resources in one place as the City of Corpus Christi and the Mother Theresa Shelter host a Homeless Services Resource Fair.
The fair will be held at the Mother Theresa Shelter, 513 Sam Rankin, on Thursday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
City officials said over 20 service providers will be available on-site to recruit program participants. The range of services represented includes:
- crisis intervention
- substance abuse rehabilitation
- behavioral health services
- transitional housing programs
- indigent healthcare options
- crime victim’s assistance
- veterans’ resources & referrals
- migrant services